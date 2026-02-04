Menu
BJP's Y Khemchand Singh sworn in as Chief Minister of Manipur

Nemcha Kipgen was sworn in as the first women deputy CM of the State and also the first from the Kuki community.
Last Updated : 04 February 2026, 13:25 IST
Published 04 February 2026, 12:47 IST
India NewsManipurIndian Politics

