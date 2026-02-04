<p>Guwahati: Yumnam Khemchand Singh, a two-time MLA belonging to Meitei community, took oath as new Chief Minister of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/manipur">Manipur </a>on Wednesday evening, hours after nearly a year-long President's Rule was revoked in the strife-torn state. </p><p>Nemcha Kipgen, a woman Kuki MLA, took oath online from Manipur Bhawan, New Delhi as deputy CM while Losii Dikho, a Naga legislator, was administered the oath as another deputy CM. </p>.President's rule revoked in Manipur ahead of govt formation.<p>Konthoujam Govindas Singh, a veteran Meitei MLA and Khuraijam Loken Singh, another Meitei legislator, took oath as two other ministers. </p><p>Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla administered the oath of office and secrecy at Lok Bhawan at Imphal at a brief ceremony that began at 6pm. Earlier, Khemchand met Bhalla and staked the claim to form the government. </p><p>Govindas, an eight-time MLA, is likely to be the home minister. Kipgen is the first women deputy CM and also the first from the Kuki community.</p><p>Khemchand, 62, a black belt in taekwondo, took oath as the CM a day after he was elected as the leader of legislature party of BJP in Manipur, in New Delhi. </p>.NDA legislature party leader Y Khemchand Singh stakes claim to form government in Manipur.<p>Hours before taking oath, Khemchand posted on social media,"....I am confident that, with the formation of the new Council of Ministers, peace and development will serve as the guiding principles of the new government. The political journey towards the vision of #ViksitBharatViksit and Viksit Manipur is not without challenges, but our priorities will remain firmly aligned with achieving these ambitious goals. I extend my sincere gratitude to all for the trust, responsibility, and honour bestowed upon me." </p><p>Manipur has been reeling under the Meitei-Kuki conflict since May 2023, in which more than 260 people have died and over 60,000 others displaced. The President's Rule was promulgated on February 13 last year, days after N Biren Singh resigned as the CM. </p><p>BJP National General Secretary, Tarun Chugh, the party's Northeast Co-ordinator, Sambit Patra, beside others attended the swearing-in-ceremony.</p>