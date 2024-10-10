Manmohan Singh pays glowing tributes to Ratan Tata, says the business icon had courage to speak truth to power

<p>New Delhi: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday described Ratan Tata as a stalwart of the Indian Industry and said he had the courage to speak truth to those in power.</p>.<p>In his condolence letter to Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, Singh said Tata was much more than a business icon.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/rip-ratan-tata-passes-away-latest-updates-tributes-pour-in-tata-group-chairman-mumbai-maharashtra-funeral-last-rights-reaction-age-relationships-3226844">RIP Ratan Tata: As tributes pour in, track all updates in our blog</a><br><br>"Deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Ratan Tata ji, a stalwart of Indian Industry. He was much more than a business icon, his vision and humanity demonstrated in the work of several charities founded and nurtured during his life.</p><p>"He was having the courage of speaking the truth to the men in power. I have fond memories of working very closely with him on several occasions," the former prime minister said.</p><p>"I take this opportunity to convey my deepest condolences on this sad occasion. May his soul Rest in Peace," Singh also said.</p><p>Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata, who played a key role in transforming the group into a global conglomerate, passed away on Wednesday night in Mumbai. He was 86. </p>