Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Manmohan Singh pays glowing tributes to Ratan Tata, says the business icon had courage to speak truth to power

The ex PM wrote an emotional condolence letter to Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 09:00 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2024, 09:00 IST
India NewsRatan TataManmohan SinghTributes

Follow us on :

Follow Us