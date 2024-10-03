Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese and Bengali declared as classical languages by Union Cabinet

This is in addition to six languages that have already been notified — Tamil, Sanskrit, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia.
DHNS
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 15:16 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2024, 15:16 IST
India NewsMarathiBengaliassameseIndian languages

Follow us on :

Follow Us