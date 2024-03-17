JOIN US
Homeindia

LIVE
Indian Politics Live | Rahul Gandhi arrives at Mani Bhavan Sangrahalaya in Mumbai as 'Jan Nyay Padyatra' starts shortly

Track the latest political developments from across India, with DH.
Last Updated 17 March 2024, 03:14 IST

Follow Us

03:1417 Mar 2024

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Mani Bhavan Sangrahalaya in Mumbai as the 'Jan Nyay Padyatra' starts shortly

02:3017 Mar 2024

Posters of political parties being removed after the schedule of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections was announced

02:2517 Mar 2024

Opposition parties say seven-phase polling intended to benefit BJP

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge remarked in Bengaluru that the extended schedule implied that Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'wants to tour everywhere.'

Read more

02:2517 Mar 2024

Yediyurappa in damage control mode, says efforts on to pacify Eshwarappa

Reacting to a query on Eshwarappa deciding to contest as Independent from Shimoga after his son was denied the Haveri ticket, Yediyurappa said, 'The party leaders are holding talks with Eshwarappa and other rebels. The rebellion fire will be doused in a couple of days.'

Read more

02:2517 Mar 2024

Kumaraswamy seeks Kolar for JD(S), but Shah non-committal

The tug of war between BJP and JD(S) on the Kolar Lok Sabha seat continued as JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy, on Saturday, failed to get a concrete assurance regarding the constituency from the BJP’s central leadership.

Read more

(Published 17 March 2024, 02:32 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiNDALok Sabha Elections 2024I.N.D.I.A

