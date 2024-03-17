Indian Politics Live | Rahul Gandhi arrives at Mani Bhavan Sangrahalaya in Mumbai as 'Jan Nyay Padyatra' starts shortly

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge remarked in Bengaluru that the extended schedule implied that Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'wants to tour everywhere.'
Reacting to a query on Eshwarappa deciding to contest as Independent from Shimoga after his son was denied the Haveri ticket, Yediyurappa said, 'The party leaders are holding talks with Eshwarappa and other rebels. The rebellion fire will be doused in a couple of days.'
The tug of war between BJP and JD(S) on the Kolar Lok Sabha seat continued as JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy, on Saturday, failed to get a concrete assurance regarding the constituency from the BJP’s central leadership.
