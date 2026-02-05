Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Motion of Thanks to President's address passed in Lok Sabha without PM Modi's reply amid opposition uproar

Opposition MPs were already in the Well of the House as the House that reassembled at 12 noon after the Question Hour could not function.
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 06:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 February 2026, 06:58 IST
India NewsParliamentLok SabhaIndia Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us