Indian Politics Live | Population of Bihar is purely Bihari, no need for CAA here, says JDU's Khalid Anwar

JDU leader Khalid Anwar had said that there is no need for CAA in Bihar. BJP leader Dushyant Gautam slammed Congress and said that the party thinks that only they are smart, and others are fools. Track the latest political developments from across India, with DH.
02:0918 Mar 2024
19:0417 Mar 2024
PM Modi afraid of Mallikarjun Kharge, says D K Shivakumar
02:4318 Mar 2024
'Congress thinks only they are smart, others are fools,' says BJP leader Dushyant Gautam
#WATCH | Delhi: BJP leader Dushyant Gautam says, "... The problem with Congress is that they think only they are smart and others are fools... To become the Prime Minister after independence, they divided the country. Is this their love for the country?... They need to learn what… pic.twitter.com/eppqgNVp1s
'Talking to people is part of election campaigning,' says Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat on CM Shinde's statement
#WATCH | Mumbai: On Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's statement, Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat says, "This defines their perspective towards democracy. Talking to people is a part of the election campaigning..." (17.03) pic.twitter.com/lkoyfAbteD
CAA will not be implemented in Bihar: JDU leader triggers row
#WATCH | Motihari, Bihar: On CAA-NRC, JDU MLC Khalid Anwar says, "CAA will not be implemented in Bihar. Our CM Nitish Kumar has already announced that the entire population of Bihar is purely Bihari and there is no need for NPR, NRC, or CAA here. Secondly, CAA is a provision to… pic.twitter.com/OAbTxObq3i
Congress alleges black money routed to BJP's accounts through electoral bonds
Congress' Jairam Ramesh claimed that 19 companies, marked 'high risk' by the Ministry of Finance for violating rules under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in 2018, collectively purchased electoral bonds for a whopping Rs 2,717 crore.