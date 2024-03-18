JOIN US
Home

LIVE
Indian Politics Live | Population of Bihar is purely Bihari, no need for CAA here, says JDU's Khalid Anwar

JDU leader Khalid Anwar had said that there is no need for CAA in Bihar. BJP leader Dushyant Gautam slammed Congress and said that the party thinks that only they are smart, and others are fools. Track the latest political developments from across India, with DH.
Last Updated 18 March 2024, 03:12 IST

Highlights
02:4318 Mar 2024

'Congress thinks only they are smart, others are fools,' says BJP leader Dushyant Gautam

02:0918 Mar 2024

CAA will not be implemented in Bihar: JDU leader triggers row

19:0417 Mar 2024

PM Modi afraid of Mallikarjun Kharge, says D K Shivakumar

19:0417 Mar 2024

PM Modi afraid of Mallikarjun Kharge, says D K Shivakumar

The Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister said Congress is sure to win the 20 Lok Sabha seats in the state, including Kalaburagi.

19:0417 Mar 2024

Congress alleges black money routed to BJP's accounts through electoral bonds

Congress' Jairam Ramesh claimed that 19 companies, marked 'high risk' by the Ministry of Finance for violating rules under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in 2018, collectively purchased electoral bonds for a whopping Rs 2,717 crore.

(Published 18 March 2024, 02:29 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiAAPIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiTMCNCPMamata BanerjeeShiv SenaRJDNDAShiv Sena (UBT)Lok Sabha Elections 2024I.N.D.I.A

