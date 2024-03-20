Indian Political Updates: BJP's Shobha Karandlaje retracts statement claiming Rameshwaram Cafe blast accused from TN after blowback
Good morning readers! Political parties are leaving no stones unturned to woo the voters ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP conducted hectic meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda getting into a huddle at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg yesterday. On the other hand the Congress Working Committee, the party's top decision-making body, held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss and approve the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections. Track the latest political developments from across India, with DH.
Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) to hold a parliamentary party Meeting under the leadership of Chirag Paswan in Delhi to chalk out strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
02:0120 Mar 2024
Shobha Karandlaje retracts statement claiming Rameshwaram Cafe blast accused from Tamil Nadu after blowback
02:0120 Mar 2024
Children of five Karnataka ministers in Congress’ new list of 16 Lok Sabha candidates from state
02:0120 Mar 2024
Row over 'sidelining' BJP's lone Muslim candidate at Modi's roadshow in Kerala
03:5020 Mar 2024
03:1320 Mar 2024
Nomination process for first phase of LS polls on April 19 begins in 102 seats across 21 states and UTs with issuance of notification
02:0120 Mar 2024
To my Tamil brothers & sisters, I wish to clarify that my words were meant to shine light, not cast shadows. Yet I see that my remarks brought pain to some - and for that, I apologize. My remarks were solely directed towards those trained in the Krishnagiri forest, 1/2
During the roadshow conducted in Palakkad on Tuesday, candidates of Palakkad and adjacent Ponnani constituency (Malappuram district), accompanied Modi in an open vehicle. However, BJP's Malappuram candidate Abdul Salam did not find a place in the vehicle.