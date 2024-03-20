JOIN US
Homeindia

LIVE
Indian Political Updates: BJP's Shobha Karandlaje retracts statement claiming Rameshwaram Cafe blast accused from TN after blowback

Good morning readers! Political parties are leaving no stones unturned to woo the voters ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP conducted hectic meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda getting into a huddle at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg yesterday. On the other hand the Congress Working Committee, the party's top decision-making body, held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss and approve the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections. Track the latest political developments from across India, with DH.
Last Updated 20 March 2024, 03:50 IST

03:5020 Mar 2024

02:0120 Mar 2024

02:0120 Mar 2024

02:0120 Mar 2024

03:5020 Mar 2024

03:1320 Mar 2024

Nomination process for first phase of LS polls on April 19 begins in 102 seats across 21 states and UTs with issuance of notification

02:0120 Mar 2024

02:0120 Mar 2024

The Congress’ Central Election Committee on Tuesday cleared tickets to 16 Lok Sabha segments in Karnataka, which include children of five state Cabinet ministers.

02:0120 Mar 2024

During the roadshow conducted in Palakkad on Tuesday, candidates of Palakkad and adjacent Ponnani constituency (Malappuram district), accompanied Modi in an open vehicle. However, BJP's Malappuram candidate Abdul Salam did not find a place in the vehicle.

(Published 20 March 2024, 02:21 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiMamata BanerjeeNDALok Sabha Elections 2024Breaking newsI.N.D.I.A

