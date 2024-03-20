Indian Political Updates: BJP's Shobha Karandlaje retracts statement claiming Rameshwaram Cafe blast accused from TN after blowback

Good morning readers! Political parties are leaving no stones unturned to woo the voters ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP conducted hectic meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda getting into a huddle at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg yesterday. On the other hand the Congress Working Committee, the party's top decision-making body, held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss and approve the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections. Track the latest political developments from across India, with DH.