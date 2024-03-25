Indian Politics Live: Battlelines drawn as BJP and Congress announce more names; Suspense over Amethi and Raebareli continues

The United Left panel on Sunday effected a clean sweep in the JNUSU election, defeating its nearest rival, the RSS-affiliated ABVP.
In the polls that happened after a hiatus of four years, Dhananjay from the All India Students' Association (AISA) won the JNUSU president's post by securing 2,598 votes against the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) Umesh C Ajmeera, who secured 1,676 votes.
With the inclusion of a few surprises and some celebrity faces, the BJP on Sunday unveiled its fifth list of 111 candidates, fielding actors Kangana Ranaut and Arun Govil, while dropping Varun Gandhi, Santosh Gangwar, General V K Singh, S S Ahluwalia, and Ananth Kumar Hegde.
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is contesting from Odisha's Sambalpur constituency says he is committed to making Odisha 'Viksit' by 2047.
The suspense over Mandya seat, which has become a bone of contention in the BJP-JD(S) alliance is likely to be over on Monday with the latter set to name H D Kumaraswamy as its candidate.