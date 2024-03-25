Indian Politics Live: Battlelines drawn as BJP and Congress announce more names; Suspense over Amethi and Raebareli continues

The United Left panel on Sunday effected a clean sweep in the JNUSU election, defeating its nearest rival, the RSS-affiliated ABVP.



In the polls that happened after a hiatus of four years, Dhananjay from the All India Students' Association (AISA) won the JNUSU president's post by securing 2,598 votes against the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) Umesh C Ajmeera, who secured 1,676 votes.



