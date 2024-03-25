JOIN US
Homeindia

LIVE
Indian Politics Live: Battlelines drawn as BJP and Congress announce more names; Suspense over Amethi and Raebareli continues

Track the latest political developments from across India, with DH.
Last Updated 25 March 2024, 02:48 IST

Highlights
02:4825 Mar 2024

JNUSU gets its first Dalit president from Left after nearly three decades

02:4825 Mar 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Giriraj Singh, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Sambit Patra among 111 names in BJP's 5th list

02:0025 Mar 2024

JD(S) likely to name HDK as Mandya candidate

02:4825 Mar 2024

JNUSU gets its first Dalit president from Left after nearly three decades

The United Left panel on Sunday effected a clean sweep in the JNUSU election, defeating its nearest rival, the RSS-affiliated ABVP.

In the polls that happened after a hiatus of four years, Dhananjay from the All India Students' Association (AISA) won the JNUSU president's post by securing 2,598 votes against the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) Umesh C Ajmeera, who secured 1,676 votes.

Read more

02:4825 Mar 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Giriraj Singh, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Sambit Patra among 111 names in BJP's 5th list

With the inclusion of a few surprises and some celebrity faces, the BJP on Sunday unveiled its fifth list of 111 candidates, fielding actors Kangana Ranaut and Arun Govil, while dropping Varun Gandhi, Santosh Gangwar, General V K Singh, S S Ahluwalia, and Ananth Kumar Hegde.

Read more

02:0025 Mar 2024

Committed to Viksit Bharat: Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is contesting from Odisha's Sambalpur constituency says he is committed to making Odisha 'Viksit' by 2047.

02:0025 Mar 2024

JD(S) likely to name HDK as Mandya candidate

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The suspense over Mandya seat, which has become a bone of contention in the BJP-JD(S) alliance is likely to be over on Monday with the latter set to name H D Kumaraswamy as its candidate.

(Published 25 March 2024, 02:48 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsLok Sabha Elections 2024

