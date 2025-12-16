<p>New Delhi: Marine exports have seen a 20 per cent growth in the past few months despite imposition of anti-dumping duty by various countries, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lok-sabha">Lok Sabha</a> was informed on Tuesday.</p><p>Responding to a supplementary during Question Hour, Commerce and Industry Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/piyush-goyal">Piyush Goyal</a> said the government is making focussed efforts to ensure that marine fish exports go up.</p>.After Prada pact, Goyal says Kolhapuri chappal exports can touch USD 1 bn/yr.<p>He said in the last 12 months, 102 marine fish export establishments have been registered in European Union, a bloc of 27 nations.</p><p>Similarly, 25 such establishments have been registered and approved in Russia.</p><p>He said as more such fish export establishments get registration and approvals in foreign territories, marine exports will see a further growth.</p>