Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

May India-Israel strategic partnership continue to flourish: PM Modi greets Netanyahu on his birthday

In a post on X on Tuesday, Modi also thanked Netanyahu for his Diwali greetings.
Last Updated : 21 October 2025, 07:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 October 2025, 07:36 IST
India NewsIsraelNarendra ModiBenjamin Netanyahu

Follow us on :

Follow Us