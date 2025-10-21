<p>Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> greeted his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on his birthday, wishing him good health and success.</p>.<p>In a post on X on Tuesday, Modi also thanked Netanyahu for his Diwali greetings.</p>.<p>"Thank you, my dear friend, for your warm Diwali greetings. I also extend my heartiest wishes on your birthday," the PM said.</p>.<p>"Wishing you good health and success. May India-Israel Strategic Partnership continue to flourish in the years to come," Modi said.</p>