Mayawati slams Centre for inflation, says 81 crore dependent on free food grains from govt

On the occasion, she, however, took potshots at the Union government, saying neither the freedom fighters nor Ambedkar could have thought of the plight of more than 81 crore poor people of the country dependent on government ration to feed themselves. "This situation is very sad. Due to lack of livelihood in the country and the onslaught of inflation, the poor, labourers, small businessmen, farmers and middle class are in distress. Expenditure has overshot income. But their condition could have been improved considerably with the right implementation of the Constitution," the BSP chief said.