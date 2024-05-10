Mechanisms in place to track social media, difficult to look at everything: Chief Electoral Officer P Krishnamurthy

Throwing light on such posts, Krishnamurthy said, "So far as anonymous things are concerned, there are agencies looking into them. Concerning attacks on individuals, the affected parties make complaints and those are being acted upon. Recently, the Election Commission had also asked social media platforms to take off some posts. Action is happening wherever there are violations."

AAP recently accused the poll body of being biased after it was asked to modify its campaign song 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se Denge'.