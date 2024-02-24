Media failed to defend democracy, Constitution & truth: Ex-SC judge Kurian Joseph

Justice (retd) Joseph said one does not find any fearless and truthful version of the facts coming out and the greatest blow to democracy is that the fourth pillar has failed the country.

"Before the conference, we discussed quite a few things but all those things which we discussed, do we read in any media, do we see in any electronic media, except a couple of private media in the digital side," he said, while speaking at a seminar organised by the Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Reforms (CJAR) here.