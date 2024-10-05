Home
Media must take stand on anti-national narratives: Jagdeep Dhankhar

Speaking at an event of the Pratidin Media Network, Dhankhar suggested that editorial space should be 'very critical' for everyone and wondered why it was 'disappearing'.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 08:42 IST

Published 05 October 2024, 08:42 IST
