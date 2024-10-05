Media must take stand on anti-national narratives: Jagdeep Dhankhar

<p>New Delhi: Vice President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jagdeep-dhankhar#:~:text=15%20September%202024,%2009:25%20IST.%20Dhankhar%20says%20India%20not%20same">Jagdeep Dhankhar</a> on Saturday urged the media to take a stand on "anti-national narratives" and misinformation as he lamented that the events with a short shelf life often grab headlines.</p>.<p>He also said the media works as a bridge between policy makers and the public, adding it should not work with "partisan interests" as it subverts the cause of the common man and the nation.</p>.'Condemnable and despicable': VP Jagdeep Dhankar slams Rahul Gandhi over remarks in US.<p>Speaking at an event of the Pratidin Media Network, Dhankhar suggested that editorial space should be "very critical" for everyone and wondered why it was "disappearing".</p>.<p>He said the editorial focus should be on sensitising people.</p>.<p>Dhankhar also suggested use of technology such as machine learning to neutralise anti-national and fake narratives.</p>.<p>He urged the media to take a stand on anti-national narratives and misinformation and disinformation. </p>