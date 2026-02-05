Menu
18 killed, one injured in dynamite explosion in illegal coal mine in Meghalaya, case registered

Police said a suo moto FIR has been registered at Khliehriat police station in connection with the mishap.
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 15:59 IST
Published 05 February 2026, 13:14 IST
India NewsCoal mineMeghalaya

