Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiameghalaya

4 feared dead after landslide in Meghalaya

The incident took place in Nongpriang village, close to the India-Bangladesh border.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 May 2024, 20:19 IST
Last Updated : 30 May 2024, 20:19 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Shillong: Four persons were feared dead in a remote village in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district following a landslide due to heavy rain, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Nongpriang village, close to the India-Bangladesh border.

'Sad to hear the news of four of our citizens who are feared dead in a massive landslide at Nongpriang, Shella block. Body of one victim has been found, search operation is ongoing. Directed the administration to immediately release the ex-gratia to the next of kin,' he said in a post on X.

The body of a 70-year-old man was recovered around 2:30 pm, police said.

Heavy rain has lashed Meghalaya in the last few days in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal. P

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 May 2024, 20:19 IST
India NewsRainfallLandslideMeghalaya

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT