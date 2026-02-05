Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiameghalaya

Death toll rises to 18 in 'illegal rat hole' coal mine blast in Meghalaya, FIR registered

Police said a suo moto FIR has been registered at Khliehriat police station in connection with the mishap.
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 15:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 February 2026, 13:14 IST
India NewsCoal mineMeghalaya

Follow us on :

Follow Us