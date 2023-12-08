JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiameghalaya

Earthquake of 3.8 magnitude hits parts of Meghalaya

The tremor measuring 3.8 on the Richter Scale took place at 8.46 am, but there was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property.
Last Updated 08 December 2023, 06:14 IST

Follow Us

Shillong: An earthquake of 3.8 magnitude hit the Meghalaya capital Shillong and adjoining areas on Friday morning, an official said.

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property, he said.

The tremor measuring 3.8 on the Richter Scale took place at 8.46 am, an official at the Regional Seismological Centre told PTI.

The epicentre of the earthquake was detected at a depth of 14 km in Mawphlang area, southwest of the city, he said.

The northeastern states fall in the high seismic zone, and earthquakes frequently hit the region.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 08 December 2023, 06:14 IST)
India NewsEarthquakeMeghalaya

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT