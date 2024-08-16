Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiameghalaya

Former Meghalaya CM Salseng Marak passes away at 82

Marak became the first chief minister of the state to complete a five-year term in 1993.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 August 2024, 10:13 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Shillong: Former Meghalaya chief minister Salseng C Marak died due to old age-related ailments on Friday, family members said.

The veteran Congress leader, 82, breathed his last at the Tura Civil Hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

Marak became the first chief minister of the state to complete a five-year term in 1993. He also held the office of the CM for the shortest time - 12 days - in 1998 when the Congress-led coalition collapsed.

He also served as the state Congress chief in 2003.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 August 2024, 10:13 IST
India NewsMeghalaya

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT