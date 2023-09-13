Home
Homeindiameghalaya

Meghalaya Cabinet scraps 2 hydropower projects

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the two hydropower projects are Kynshi Stage I and Upper Khri Stage I & II.
Last Updated 13 September 2023, 05:14 IST

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said his cabinet has scrapped two power projects as those were found to be financially unviable.

Sangma said the two hydropower projects are Kynshi Stage I and Upper Khri Stage I & II.

“Because of the financial issues and also the time taken by the different companies to implement these projects, the decision was taken by the cabinet that the projects will be terminated,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

“But the state government and the department concerned will immediately make efforts to look for new partners or maybe the same partners in a new format...,” the chief minister said.

The cabinet also approved the proposal for the creation of an engineering wing in the police headquarters at Shillong.

(Published 13 September 2023, 05:14 IST)
India NewsMeghalayaConrad K Sangma

