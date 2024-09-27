NIV test confirms Meghalaya child inflicted with vaccine derived polio, not wild polio virus

Guwahati: Tests of samples by the National Institute of Virology, Mumbai has confirmed that the two-year-old child in Meghalaya's Garo Hills was inflicted with vaccine derived polio virus and not wild polio virus as initially suspected.

Officials in the state health department told DH on Friday the confirmation put to rest the possibility of jeopardising India's status as polio-free country, which it acquired in 2014.

"As per the protocols, two stool samples were collected from the affected child and sent to the Institute of Serology, Kolkata for laboratory testing. Later, sequencing was done at NIV Mumbai. Laboratory results reported the child as Virus Derived Polio Virus (VDPV) case and not wild polio virus," said a note shared by the state health department.

The two-and-half-year boy from Jengrip village in West Garo Hills district was admitted to a hospital in neighbouring Assam's Goalpara district on June 22 with symptoms of limping in his right leg. This triggered fears of fresh emergence of polio cases, a public health issue India struggled with for decades before a mass polio immunization campaign was taken up.