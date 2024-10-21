Home
Membership drive: 61% of those who joined BJP aged below 35, says J P Nadda

Nadda made the revelation at a meeting of BJP leaders held at the party headquarters here to discuss the upcoming organisational polls.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 14:15 IST

India NewsBJPJ P Nadda

