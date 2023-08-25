Amit Shah to chair western zonal council meeting on Aug 28 in Gandhinagar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a meeting of the Western Zonal Council on August 28 in Gandhinagar where a host of issues of mutual interests will be discussed, sources said.

The Western Zonal Council comprises Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa and the Union Territories of Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

The meeting will be attended by chief ministers, ministers, chief secretaries, principal secretaries and senior officers of the member states and the central government, sources said.

The meeting will also discuss issues of common interests in areas of road connectivity, power, industries and other matters, they said.

According to the established procedure and practice, the zonal council meeting is preceded by a standing committee of the council where the agenda items to be placed before the council are scrutinised and prioritised.