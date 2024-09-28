'Minerva Maggie forever': Kareena, Ananya Panday, Ishika Mohan Motwane remember Maggie Smith

In an Instagram post, Ishika remembered Smith from the time she photographed the actor, known to millions of Harry Potter fans as the sassy and kind Professor Minerva McGonagall, back in 2012 from the sets of "The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel" in Udaipur.

"Had the incredible fortune to be the official photographer for The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel featuring a few legends and Dame Maggie Smith was one of them... I had seen her in The Harry Potter movies and the very brilliant Downton Abbey and was in awe of her craft which she performed as if effortless.

"I remember her being a firecracker on set; firm but humorous. She was such fun to photograph because she didn’t like being photographed, and that was a challenge for me whether I liked it or not (sic)" she wrote.

In the John Madden comedy drama, Smith played a British woman called Muriel Donnelly, a former housekeeper who decides to have a hip operation in India to avoid waiting times.

While filming, in the middle of a take, Ishika said Smith would look out for her if she heard the sound of her camera's shutter.

"I was petrified of being called out so I made it my mission to get my images in a way that wouldn’t bother her but still get the job done. I remember trying all sorts of ways to get the shot. From behind pillars and posts, from behind the grip guy, or behind the structure of the crane machine, or use the DOP as my shield- I’d pop my hand out from hiding, prep for the shot, and when she wasn’t aware or looking, I would take the shot," she recounted.