Minister Sanjay Seth highlights HAL role in making defence sector self-reliant

Bengaluru: Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on Monday said that Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) had a significant role to play in realising India’s goal of self-reliance in the defence sector.
Addressing the HAL top management, including chairman and managing director CB Ananthakrishnan, the minister underlined cooperation with the private sector towards achieving the government’s objective of making India a global defence manufacturing hub.
He said HAL needs to ensure that challenges on the design and development, production, and delivery fronts are addressed on time.
Seth also reviewed various programmes undertaken by HAL at the defence PSU’s facilities here.
HAL officials briefed the minister on the company’s products, repair and overhaul systems, aircraft upgrades, avionics development, exports, engine production, manned and unmanned aerial vehicles, indigenisation measures, civil maintenance, repair and operations initiatives, and support to the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro).
The MoS also visited the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas and helicopter divisions.
Published 16 July 2024, 00:22 IST