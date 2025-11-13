<p>New Delhi: The Defence Ministry on Thursday signed a Rs 2,000 crore agreement with Bharat Dynamics Limited, Hyderabad to buy INVAR anti tank missiles for India’s frontline T-90 tanks.</p><p>The Rs 2095.70 crore procurement would be for 500 anti-tank guided missiles for the Russian origin tanks, the mainstay of armoured regiments of the Indian Army.</p>.Defence ministry approves procurement proposals worth Rs 79,000 crore.<p>The weapon system is a sophisticated laser-guided anti-tank missile with very high hit probability, a Defence Ministry spokesperson said in a statement.</p><p>The missiles with a range of 5 km not only enhances the firepower and lethality of the T-90 fleet, but also transform the conduct of mechanised operations and offer operational advantage against the adversary. The missile can neutralise enemy tanks fitted with explosive reactive armour protection.</p><p>BDL has been manufacturing these missiles for over a decade under technical collaboration with Rosoboronexport of Russia.</p>