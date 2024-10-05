Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Mithun Chakraborty: The Disco Dancer who became a saint

Sucked into Bengal’s Naxal movement in the ’60s, pursued by cops in Kolkata, Gouranga Chakraborty had fled to Pune and found refuge in the FTII from which he graduated in 1973 with a gold medal.
Roshmila Bhattacharya
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 02:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 October 2024, 02:39 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsMithun ChakrabortyTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us