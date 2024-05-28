Cyclone Remal impact: 31 deaths in Mizoram, Assam, 9 others missing

Guwahati: At least 31 persons, 27 in Mizoram and four in Assam, died and nine others remained missing following landslides triggered by heavy rains and squall in the past 24 hours, in a fallout of the Cyclone Remal that hit Bangladesh and Bengal on Monday.

An official in Mizoram told DH that bodies of 14 were retrieved till 7 pm on Tuesday while search was underway for seven others, who remained missing at Melthum in Aizawl district of Mizoram where a stone quarry collapsed on Monday.

Thirteen others died in separate landslides at six other places in Aizawl, Hlimen (four deaths), Salem (three), Falkawn and Aibawk (2 each), Lungsei and Kelsih (one each). Mizoram CM Lalduhoma, who took stock of the situation, announced ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to kin of the deceased.