Home
News Shots
Trending
Mizoram

Five Mizoram independent MLAs resign

Their resignation from the membership of the legislative assembly is crucial as they will now be able to file nominations on the ZPM ticket, they said.
Last Updated 10 October 2023, 14:04 IST

Five independent MLAs of Mizoram tendered their resignation on Tuesday, less than a month before the November 7 Assembly election in the northeastern state.

The five who resigned are V L Zaithanzama of Aizawl West-III constituency, Vanlalthlana of Aizawl North-II, Lalchhuanthanga of Aizawl South II, C Lalsawivunga of Aizawl South-I and Vanlalhlana of Aizawl North-I constituency.

They originally belonged to the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) but contested as independents as in 2018, when the last election was held, it was not registered as a political party.

Their resignation from the membership of the legislative assembly is crucial as they will now be able to file nominations on the ZPM ticket, they said.

With this the total number of resignations from the 40-member Assembly has risen to seven.

Earlier, Congress MLA K T Rokhaw and former minister K Beichhua had resigned as MLA.

Rokhaw has already joined the ruling Mizoram National Front (MNF) to contest from Palak seat, his home turf.

Beichhua, who was expelled from the MNF in January, joined BJP on October 6 and will contest from Siaha, from where he was elected twice since 2013 on the party's ticket.

(Published 10 October 2023, 14:04 IST)
India NewsIndia PoliticsMizoram

