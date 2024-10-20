Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamizoram

July 2025 deadline set for connecting Mizoram capital Aizawl to rail network

Although Mizoram became a new state in 1986, its capital Aizawl has remained out of the country's railway map.
Sumir Karmakar
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 14:21 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 October 2024, 14:21 IST
India NewsIndian RailwaysMizoram

Follow us on :

Follow Us