July 2025 deadline set for connecting Mizoram capital Aizawl to rail network

<p>Guwahati: The Indian Railways have set July 2025 as the deadline for commissioning of the 51.38 km-long railway lines to connect Mizoram capital Aizawl by trains.</p><p>The deadline was set during a review meeting of the project between Bhairabi and Sairang, recently.</p><p>A portion of the line, comprising 17.38 km, was recently commissioned and the train has been running since August this year. The work on the rest of the project is under way despite several challenges including inclement weather, rough terrain, lack of construction materials and workforce, besides others.</p><p>Although Mizoram became a new state in 1986, its capital Aizawl has remained out of the country's railway map. </p><p>The Bhairabi-Sairang rail line got the Centre's approval in 2008-09 but the deadline and budget for commissioning the project was revised several times due to the challenges. Bhairabi is situated close to the border with Assam. </p>.Train services restored in derailment-affected section of Northeast Frontier Railway in Assam.<p>"The project, once completed, will be a game changer project in terms of communication and commerce for the people of Mizoram. The economical and environment friendly railway services will have a positive impact on almost all development works in the state," said a statement issued by Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on Friday. </p><p>Construction of the Bhairabi–Sairang railway project involves 48 tunnels covering 12,853 metres. Of this 12,807 metres of tunneling work has already been completed. The project will have a total 55 major bridges and 87 minor bridges. The work of construction of the tallest pier of the project in the approach of Sairang station has also been completed. Height of this pier is 104 metres, which is 42 metres taller than the Qutub Minar. The project also includes five road overbridges and six road underbridges. There are four stations in the project, Hortoki, Kawnpui, Mualkhang, and Sairang.</p><p>The new rail project will provide enhanced connectivity to the people of Mizoram, help grow small scale industries in the area and boost tourism of the state. This project will ensure substantial cost reduction on transportation of passengers and various materials and commodities to this hilly state to cater to the needs of the local population, said the NFR.</p>