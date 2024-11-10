Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamizoram

Man arrested for stealing money by changing QR code of petrol pump

The accused printed his own GPay QR code and displayed it at the filling station by replacing the legitimate one displayed by the Mizofed, a public sector undertaking, he said.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 16:51 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 November 2024, 16:51 IST
India NewsAizawlQR codepetrol pump

Follow us on :

Follow Us