Mizoram refuses to comply with Centre's directive to collect biometrics of Myanmar 'refugees'

After rejecting Centre's directive to push back "refugees" from Myanmar, Mizoram government has now decided not to comply with another instruction for collection of biometrics details saying the same could lead to discrimination.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the state Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Wednesday evening, the state information and public relations minister, Lalruatkima told reporters in Mizoram capital Aizawl.
"Collection of biometric and biographic data of Myanmar refugees would amount to discrimination against people who are of our blood and kindred brothers and sisters. Keeping this in mind, it was decided not to undertake this as of now," he said.
Over 30,000 Myanmar nationals including MPs and MLAs have taken shelter in Mizoram since the military junta launched a crackdown against the "pro-democracy protesters" in 2021. The Centre, however, had asked states in the Northeast (sharing borders with Myanmar) to push back the immigrants and prevent influx.
But Mizoram CM Zoramthanga refused to accept the Centre's directive saying the Chin refugees are Mizo brethren and Mizoram can not "turn a blind eye to the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the backyard." As Mizoram did not meet the Centre's directive, the Centre is yet to respond to its request for financial aid on humanitarian grounds to take care of the Myanmar nationals.
The Myanmar nationals have been provided shelters in community halls, makeshift camps and NGOs, churches and other civil society organisations have provided assistance to the "refugees."
Lalruatkima, however, said the Myanmar nationals can not be termed as refugees as India is not yet a signatory to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and protocols.
The Centre earlier asked the Northeastern states to complete the drive to collect the biometrics of the Myanmar "refugees" by September. The drive has already begun in Manipur and Nagaland. On Thursday, the MHA extended the deadline till March 2024 for the Manipur government following a request. In the violence-hit Manipur, there is a growing demand from the Meitei community for collection of biometrics of the "illegal migrants" from Myanmar for their deportation.
Sources said the Mizoram government refused to collect the biometrics as the same could lead to "forced deportation" of the "people in distress."
Political mileage
The regional Mizo National Front (MNF) is in power in Mizoram and would seek its second straight term in the Assembly elections likely to be held in October-November. Sources within MNF said the decision against collection of biometrics was taken in order to cater to the sentiments of the Mizos towards the Myanmar "refugees" who share ethnic ties. MNF, interestingly, is also a partner of the NDA.