Mizoram school breaks own record, admits eight pairs of twins

A picture showing eight sets of twins in a primary school of Aizawl in Mizoram recently went viral on the web grabbing much attention. Government College Veng Primary School recently posted a picture with school children which shows seven sets of identical twins and one set of fraternal twins standing with their classmates.

School Principal H Lalventluanga was quoted by The Assam Tribune as saying: "We were delighted to discover during a staff discussion this morning that we have eight sets of twins currently studying in various classes. Last year, we only had four sets enrolled."

What's interesting is that one of the fraternal twin pairs is from Lalventluanga's family. The schools Headmaster's son— Remruatdika, and daughter Lalzarzovi are currently in KG 1 and will be 5-years-old on July 21, 2024.

The headmaster said that while the school has recently witnessed seven pairs of twins who enrolled in the school, this year's admissions of eight pairs have set a new record for College Veng Primary School.