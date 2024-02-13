Mizoram's biggest drug haul: Three arrested with heroin worth Rs 90 lakh

Aizawl: In the biggest drug haul in Mizoram this year, officials of the state Excise and Narcotics department seized 3.64 kg of heroin here on Tuesday morning, an official said.

The seized heroin worth over Rs 90 lakh in the local market was smuggled from Myanmar, he said.

The official said that this is the biggest drug haul in the current year.

Three persons identified as Nangzagina (50), Roluahpuia (53), both from Ngur village in Champhai district and Faizur Rahman Barbhuiya (39), a resident of Bagha Bazar in Assam's Cachar district have been arrested for possessing the contraband, he said.