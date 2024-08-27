Taller than Qutub Minar, pier constructed to put Mizoram capital on railway map

Guwahati: Indian Railways have constructed a pier taller than the Qutub Minar as part of its project to put Mizoram capital Aizawl in the country's railway map.

The 104 meter-tall pier, which is 42-meters-taller than the Qutub Minar, a Mughal era monument, has been constructed for the 51.38km new broad-gauge railway line to connect Bhairabi with Sairang, a town situated near Aizawl. Train connectivity is now limited till Bhairabi, situated along Assam-Mizoram border.

"Construction of the Bhairabi – Sairang railway project involves multiple tunnels and bridges in tough terrains. The total length of tunnels in this project is 12, 853 meters. The project will have total 55 major bridges and 89 minor bridges. The work of construction of the tallest pier of the project i.e Pier P - 4 of bridge no. 196 in the approach of Sairang station has also been completed. Height of this pier is 104 meter which is 42 meter taller than the Qutub Minar. There will be four stations, Hortoki, Kawnpui, Mualkhang, and Sairang," said a statement issued by Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) headquarters at Maligaon in Guwahati.