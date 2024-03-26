ZPM got money from BJP before Mizoram polls, claims MNF chief Zoramthanga

"The NDA sees the MNF as a nuisance because we often oppose it from within on issues affecting Mizoram. Unlike MNF, the ZPM wouldn't be able to oppose the NDA," he said.

Zoramthanga claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah 'stopped pushing' him to withdraw Mizoram Police from the inter-state border during the dispute with Assam when he warned that he would resign as the chief minister.

Earlier, Lalduhoma had said that his party will remain independent of any alliance at the Centre.

He had said that a regional party can't put forward its view and take independent decisions on important issues as long as it aligned with either of the two blocs, one led by the BJP and the other by the Congress, at the Centre.