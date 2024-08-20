MoD calls for stricter compliance with drone-flying rules

Bengaluru: The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has underlined strict adherence to rules and guidelines on the flying of drones, against the backdrop of rising concerns over flying-zone violations.

In a statement issued in Bengaluru on Tuesday, the Ministry noted the possibility of these violations jeopardising the security of military bases. Pointing to incidents involving individuals flying drones in no-drone zones, MoD called ignorance about the rules on drone usage a “major cause of concern”.

Drone Rules 2021, published by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, has classified Indian airspace into three zones. Military installations and areas covering 3 km around them come under the Red or no-drone zone. Operations in the Yellow zone are restricted and require permission while no permission is required for operating drones in the Green zone.