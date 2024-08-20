MoD calls for stricter compliance with drone-flying rules

Bengaluru: The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has underlined strict adherence to rules and guidelines on the flying of drones, against the backdrop of rising concerns over flying-zone violations.
In a statement issued in Bengaluru on Tuesday, the Ministry noted the possibility of these violations jeopardising the security of military bases. Pointing to incidents involving individuals flying drones in no-drone zones, MoD called ignorance about the rules on drone usage a “major cause of concern”.
Drone Rules 2021, published by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, has classified Indian airspace into three zones. Military installations and areas covering 3 km around them come under the Red or no-drone zone. Operations in the Yellow zone are restricted and require permission while no permission is required for operating drones in the Green zone.
“Drones are seen flying in no drone zone areas inadvertently due to lack of awareness of rules. Also, these drones can be utilised for anti-national activities,” the MoD said.
Drone flying has moved beyond military and specialised domains and has found new applications in diverse fields including photography, agriculture, and delivery services.
The Ministry urged all stakeholders and citizens to follow the guidelines prescribed in Drone Rules 2021 before operating or flying drones near Red zones. According to the Rules, non-compliance can attract a maximum penalty of Rs one lakh.
Published 20 August 2024, 13:33 IST