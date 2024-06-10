Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Who gets what portfolio

30 Cabinet Ministers, five Ministers of State (Independent Charge) and 36 Ministers of State took oath alongside Modi on Sunday.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 10 June 2024, 14:03 IST
Last Updated : 10 June 2024, 14:03 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

After the grand oath-taking ceremony of 72 council of ministers including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NDA government announced the portfolios of its Cabinet ministers on Monday.

30 Cabinet Ministers, five Ministers of State (Independent Charge) and 36 Ministers of State took oath alongside Modi on Sunday.

Track the latest updates from Modi 3.0 Cabinet meet here.

Here is the complete list of the ministers and the departments they will handle in the third term of the Modi government.

Rajnath Singh 

BJP leader Rajnath Singh takes oath as minister during the swearing-in ceremony of new Union government, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Sunday.

BJP leader Rajnath Singh takes oath as minister during the swearing-in ceremony of new Union government, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Sunday.

Credit: PTI Photo

Portfolio: Union Minister of Defence

Amit Shah

BJP MP Amit Shah takes oath as minister during the swearing-in ceremony of new Union government, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

BJP MP Amit Shah takes oath as minister during the swearing-in ceremony of new Union government, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI Photo

Portfolio: Union Minister of Home Affairs

Union Minister of Co-operation

Nitin Gadkari

BJP leader Nitin Gadkari.

BJP leader Nitin Gadkari. 

Credit: PTI Photo

Portfolio: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways

JP Nadda

BJP National President JP Nadda.

BJP National President JP Nadda.

Credit: PTI Photo

Portfolio: Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare

Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Credit: PTI

Portfolio: Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

Union Minister of Rural Development

Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman.

Nirmala Sitharaman.

Credit: PTI Photo

Portfolio: Union Minister of Finance

Union Minister of Corporate Affairs

S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar, India's External Affairs Minister in the Modi 2.0 Cabinet.

S Jaishankar, India's External Affairs Minister in the Modi 2.0 Cabinet.

Credit: PTI Photo

Portfolio: Union Minister of External Affairs

Manohar Lal Khattar

Former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

Former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

Credit: PTI Photo

Portfolio: Union Minister of Power

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs

HD Kumaraswamy

HD Kumaraswamy.

HD Kumaraswamy.

Credit: PTI Photo

Portfolio: Union Minister of Heavy Industries

Union Minister of Steel

Piyush Goyal

BJP leader Piyush Goyal.

BJP leader Piyush Goyal. 

Credit: PTI Photo

Portfolio: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry

Dharmendra Pradhan

Dharmendra Pradhan.

Dharmendra Pradhan.

Credit: PTI Photo

Portfolio: Union Minister of Education

Jitan Ram Manjhi

Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi.

Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi.

Credit: PTI File image

Portfolio: Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh

Janata Dal (United) MP Lalan Singh takes oath as minister at the swearing-in ceremony of new Union government.

Janata Dal (United) MP Lalan Singh takes oath as minister at the swearing-in ceremony of new Union government. 

Credit: PTI Photo

Portfolio: Union Minister of Panchayati Raj

Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying

Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Credit: PTI File Photo

Portfolio: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways

Dr Virendra Kumar

Tikamgarh MP Virendra Kumar.

Tikamgarh MP Virendra Kumar.

Credit: PTI Photo

Portfolio: Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment

Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu

TDP leader Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu takes oath as minister at the swearing-in ceremony of new Union government, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

TDP leader Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu takes oath as minister at the swearing-in ceremony of new Union government, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI Photo

Portfolio: Union Minister of Civil Aviation

Pralhad Joshi

BJP leader Pralhad Joshi.

BJP leader Pralhad Joshi. 

Credit: PTI Photo

Portfolio: Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution

Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy

Jual Oram

Jual Oram takes oath as union minister.

Jual Oram takes oath as union minister.

Credit: PTI Photo

Portfolio: Union Minister of Tribal Affairs

Giriraj Singh

Giriraj Singh.

Giriraj Singh.

Credit: PTI

Portfolio: Union Minister of Textiles

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Credit: PTI Photo

Portfolio: Union Minister of Railways

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting

Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology

Jyotiraditya Scindia

Jyotiraditya M Scindia.

Jyotiraditya M Scindia.

Credit: PTI File Photo

Portfolio: Union Minister of Communications

Union Minister of Development of North Eastern Region

Bhupender Yadav

Bhupender Yadav.

Bhupender Yadav.

Credit: PTI Photo

Portfolio:

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Credit: PTI Photo

Portfolio:

Annapurna Devi

BJP MP Annapurna Devi takes oath as minister at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

BJP MP Annapurna Devi takes oath as minister at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government at Rashtrapati Bhavan. 

Credit: PTI Photo

Portfolio:

Kiren Rijiju

Kiren Rijiju.

Kiren Rijiju.

Credit: PTI Photo

Portfolio: Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs

Hardeep Singh Puri

Hardeep Singh Puri.

Hardeep Singh Puri. 

Credit: PTI Photo

Portfolio:

Mansukh Mandaviya

BJP leader Mansukh Mandaviya at the swearing-in ceremony of new Union government, at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

BJP leader Mansukh Mandaviya at the swearing-in ceremony of new Union government, at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Credit: PTI Photo

Portfolio:

G Kishan Reddy

Telangana BJP leader G Kishan Reddy.

Telangana BJP leader G Kishan Reddy.

Credit: PTI File Photo

Portfolio:

Chirag Paswan

LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan.

LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan. 

Credit: PTI Photo

Portfolio:

CR Patil

BJP MP CR Patil.

BJP MP CR Patil. 

Credit: X/ANI

Portfolio: Union Minister of Jal Shakti

Rao Inderjit Singh

Newly elected BJP MP Rao Inderjit Singh after collecting his identification card at Parliament.

Newly elected BJP MP Rao Inderjit Singh after collecting his identification card at Parliament. 

Credit: PTI Photo

Portfolio:

Jitendra Singh

Jitendra Singh during a public rally.

Jitendra Singh during a public rally.

Credit: PTI Photo

Portfolio:

Arjun Ram Meghwal

BJP leader Arjun Ram Meghwal.

BJP leader Arjun Ram Meghwal. 

Credit: PTI Photo

Portfolio:

Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav

Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav.

Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav. 

Credit: X/PIB

Portfolio:

Jayant Chaudhary

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) President Jayant Chaudhary.

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) President Jayant Chaudhary. 

Credit: PTI Photo

Portfolio:

Jitin Prasada 

Newly elected BJP MP Jitin Prasada.

Newly elected BJP MP Jitin Prasada.

Credit: PTI Photo

Portfolio:

Shripad Naik

Shripad Naik.

Shripad Naik.

Credit: X/@shripadynaik

Portfolio:

Pankaj Chaudhary

Pankaj Chaudhary.

Pankaj Chaudhary. 

Credit: X/@kpmaurya1

Portfolio:

Krishan Pal Gurjar

Union Minister of State Krishan Pal Gurjar.

Union Minister of State Krishan Pal Gurjar. 

Credit: PTI Photo

Portfolio:

Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale.

Credit: PTI File Photo

Portfolio:

Ram Nath Thakur

JD(U) leader Ram Nath Thakur.

JD(U) leader Ram Nath Thakur. 

Credit: PTI File Photo

Portfolio:

Nityanand Rai

Nityanand Rai.

Nityanand Rai.

Credit: PTI File Photo

Portfolio:

Anupriya Patel

The president of Apna Dal (Soneylal) Anupriya Singh Patel is one of the women ministers to take oath in the Modi government.

The president of Apna Dal (Soneylal) Anupriya Singh Patel is one of the women ministers to take oath in the Modi government.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Portfolio:

V Somanna

Senior BJP leader V Somanna.

Senior BJP leader V Somanna. 

Credit: DH File Photo 

Portfolio:

Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani.

Credit: Instagram/@pemmasaniofficial

Portfolio:

SP Singh Baghel

Union Minister of State S P Singh Baghel.

Union Minister of State S P Singh Baghel.

Credit: Facebook/S.P.Singh Baghel

Portfolio:

Shobha Karandlaje

File photo of Shobha Karandlaje.

File photo of Shobha Karandlaje.

Credit: DH Photo

Portfolio:

Kirti Vardhan Singh

Kirti Vardhan Singh.

Kirti Vardhan Singh. 

Credit: PTI Photo

Portfolio:

BL Verma

BL Verma.

BL Verma. 

Credit: PTI Photo

Portfolio:

Shantanu Thakur

New Delhi: Union Ministers of State Shantanu Thakur.

New Delhi: Union Ministers of State Shantanu Thakur. 

Credit: PTI Photo

Portfolio:

Suresh Gopi

Suresh Gopi.

Suresh Gopi.

Credit: Instagram/@sureshgopi

Portfolio:

L Murugan

BJP MP L Murugan takes oath as minister at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government.

BJP MP L Murugan takes oath as minister at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government. 

Credit: PTI Photo

Portfolio:

Ajay Tamta

President Droupadi Murmu administers oath to BJP MP Ajay Tamta as minister.

President Droupadi Murmu administers oath to BJP MP Ajay Tamta as minister. 

Credit: PTI Photo

Portfolio:

Bandi Sanjay Kumar

BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar takes oath as minister at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar takes oath as minister at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Credit: PTI Photo

Portfolio:

Kamlesh Paswan

Kamlesh Paswan.

Kamlesh Paswan.

Portfolio:

Bhagirath Chaudhary

Bhagirath Chaudhary.

Bhagirath Chaudhary.

Credit: X/@gtiwariindia

Portfolio:

Satish Chandra Dubey

BJP leader Satish Chandra Dubey takes oath as minister at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government.

BJP leader Satish Chandra Dubey takes oath as minister at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government.

Credit: PTI Photo

Portfolio:

Sanjay Seth

BJP MP Sanjay Seth flashes victory sign.

BJP MP Sanjay Seth flashes victory sign. 

Credit: PTI Photo

Portfolio:

Ravneet Singh Bittu

Ravneet Singh Bittu.

Ravneet Singh Bittu.

Credit: PTI File Photo

Portfolio:

Durga Das Uikey

BJP's Durga Das Uikey from Madhya Pradesh.

BJP's Durga Das Uikey from Madhya Pradesh.

Credit: X/@PemaKhanduBJP

Portfolio:

Raksha Khadse

Raksha Khadse, the three-term Lok Sabha member from Raver in north Maharashtra, has secured a place in the Modi's cabinet.

Raksha Khadse, the three-term Lok Sabha member from Raver in north Maharashtra, has secured a place in the Modi's cabinet.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Portfolio:

Sukanta Majumdar

Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar.

Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar. 

Credit: X/@DrSukantaBJP

Portfolio:

Savitri Thakur

BJP MP Savitri Thakur took oath as minister of state in Modi government 3.0. Thakur won from Dhar (Scheduled Tribe reserved) seat in Madhya Pradesh in the Lok Sabha elections.

BJP MP Savitri Thakur took oath as minister of state in Modi government 3.0. Thakur won from Dhar (Scheduled Tribe reserved) seat in Madhya Pradesh in the Lok Sabha elections.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Portfolio:

Tokhan Sahu

BJP leader Tokhan Sahu takes oath as minister at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

BJP leader Tokhan Sahu takes oath as minister at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Credit: X/@Tokhansahu2

Portfolio:

Rajbhushan Chaudhary

Rajbhushan Chaudhary.

Rajbhushan Chaudhary.

Credit: X/@dr_rajbhushan

Portfolio:

Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma

Newly elected member Bhupathiraju Srinivasa shows his identity card during the registration process of the members of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi,.

Newly elected member Bhupathiraju Srinivasa shows his identity card during the registration process of the members of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi,. 

Credit: PTI Photo

Portfolio:

Harsh Malhotra

Newly elected BJP MP Harsh Malhotra at party office in New Delhi.

Newly elected BJP MP Harsh Malhotra at party office in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI Photo

Portfolio:

Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya

Nimuben Bambhaniya, one of the three women candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to win the Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat, has been inducted into the Union cabinet as a minister of state.

Nimuben Bambhaniya, one of the three women candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to win the Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat, has been inducted into the Union cabinet as a minister of state.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Portfolio:

Murlidhar Mohol

Murlidhar Mohol.

Murlidhar Mohol.

Credit: X/@cbawankule

Portfolio:

George Kurian

BJP leader George Kurian takes oath as minister at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government.

BJP leader George Kurian takes oath as minister at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government.

Credit: PTI photo

Portfolio:

Pabitra Margherita

BJP leader Pabitra Margherita takes oath as minister at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

BJP leader Pabitra Margherita takes oath as minister at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI Photo

Portfolio:

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 June 2024, 14:03 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiNDA

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT