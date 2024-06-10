Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Who gets what portfolio

After the grand oath-taking ceremony of 72 council of ministers including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NDA government announced the portfolios of its Cabinet ministers on Monday.

30 Cabinet Ministers, five Ministers of State (Independent Charge) and 36 Ministers of State took oath alongside Modi on Sunday.

Here is the complete list of the ministers and the departments they will handle in the third term of the Modi government.