Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Who gets what portfolio

After the grand oath-taking ceremony of 72 council of ministers including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NDA government announced the portfolios of its Cabinet ministers on Monday.
30 Cabinet Ministers, five Ministers of State (Independent Charge) and 36 Ministers of State took oath alongside Modi on Sunday.
Here is the complete list of the ministers and the departments they will handle in the third term of the Modi government.
BJP leader Rajnath Singh takes oath as minister during the swearing-in ceremony of new Union government, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Sunday.
Portfolio: Union Minister of Defence
BJP MP Amit Shah takes oath as minister during the swearing-in ceremony of new Union government, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
Portfolio: Union Minister of Home Affairs
Union Minister of Co-operation
BJP leader Nitin Gadkari.
Portfolio: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways
BJP National President JP Nadda.
Portfolio: Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare
Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers
Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Portfolio: Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
Union Minister of Rural Development
Nirmala Sitharaman.
Portfolio: Union Minister of Finance
Union Minister of Corporate Affairs
S Jaishankar, India's External Affairs Minister in the Modi 2.0 Cabinet.
Portfolio: Union Minister of External Affairs
Former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar.
Portfolio: Union Minister of Power
Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs
HD Kumaraswamy.
Portfolio: Union Minister of Heavy Industries
Union Minister of Steel
BJP leader Piyush Goyal.
Portfolio: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan.
Portfolio: Union Minister of Education
Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi.
Portfolio: Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
Janata Dal (United) MP Lalan Singh takes oath as minister at the swearing-in ceremony of new Union government.
Portfolio: Union Minister of Panchayati Raj
Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.
Portfolio: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways
Tikamgarh MP Virendra Kumar.
Portfolio: Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment
TDP leader Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu takes oath as minister at the swearing-in ceremony of new Union government, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
Portfolio: Union Minister of Civil Aviation
BJP leader Pralhad Joshi.
Portfolio: Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution
Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy
Jual Oram takes oath as union minister.
Portfolio: Union Minister of Tribal Affairs
Giriraj Singh.
Portfolio: Union Minister of Textiles
Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Portfolio: Union Minister of Railways
Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting
Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology
Jyotiraditya M Scindia.
Portfolio: Union Minister of Communications
Union Minister of Development of North Eastern Region
Bhupender Yadav.
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.
BJP MP Annapurna Devi takes oath as minister at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Kiren Rijiju.
Portfolio: Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs
Hardeep Singh Puri.
BJP leader Mansukh Mandaviya at the swearing-in ceremony of new Union government, at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Telangana BJP leader G Kishan Reddy.
LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan.
BJP MP CR Patil.
Portfolio: Union Minister of Jal Shakti
Newly elected BJP MP Rao Inderjit Singh after collecting his identification card at Parliament.
Jitendra Singh during a public rally.
BJP leader Arjun Ram Meghwal.
Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav.
Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) President Jayant Chaudhary.
Newly elected BJP MP Jitin Prasada.
Shripad Naik.
Pankaj Chaudhary.
Union Minister of State Krishan Pal Gurjar.
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale.
JD(U) leader Ram Nath Thakur.
Nityanand Rai.
The president of Apna Dal (Soneylal) Anupriya Singh Patel is one of the women ministers to take oath in the Modi government.
Senior BJP leader V Somanna.
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani.
Union Minister of State S P Singh Baghel.
File photo of Shobha Karandlaje.
Kirti Vardhan Singh.
BL Verma.
New Delhi: Union Ministers of State Shantanu Thakur.
Suresh Gopi.
BJP MP L Murugan takes oath as minister at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government.
President Droupadi Murmu administers oath to BJP MP Ajay Tamta as minister.
BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar takes oath as minister at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Kamlesh Paswan.
Bhagirath Chaudhary.
BJP leader Satish Chandra Dubey takes oath as minister at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government.
BJP MP Sanjay Seth flashes victory sign.
Ravneet Singh Bittu.
BJP's Durga Das Uikey from Madhya Pradesh.
Raksha Khadse, the three-term Lok Sabha member from Raver in north Maharashtra, has secured a place in the Modi's cabinet.
Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar.
BJP MP Savitri Thakur took oath as minister of state in Modi government 3.0. Thakur won from Dhar (Scheduled Tribe reserved) seat in Madhya Pradesh in the Lok Sabha elections.
BJP leader Tokhan Sahu takes oath as minister at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
Rajbhushan Chaudhary.
Newly elected member Bhupathiraju Srinivasa shows his identity card during the registration process of the members of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi,.
Newly elected BJP MP Harsh Malhotra at party office in New Delhi.
Nimuben Bambhaniya, one of the three women candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to win the Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat, has been inducted into the Union cabinet as a minister of state.
Murlidhar Mohol.
BJP leader George Kurian takes oath as minister at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government.
BJP leader Pabitra Margherita takes oath as minister at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
