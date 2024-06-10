Modi 3.0: With leaders from NDA allies sworn in, all eyes on portfolio allotment

New Delhi: Leaders from NDA allies including former Karnataka CM and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, HAM’s Jitan Ram Manjhi, JD(U)'s Rajeev Ranjan or Lalan Singh, and LJP leader Chirag Paswan besides TDP’s Rammohan Naidu, will be part of the new Modi Cabinet. In all, as many as 10 ministers of the NDA alliance were sworn in as part of the Council of ministers, including four in the Cabinet.

Apart from those accorded Cabinet positions, RJD’s Jayant Chaudhary will be a minister of state with independent charge. Prataprao Jadhav from Shiv Sena, Dr Chandrasekhar Pemmasini from TDP, JD(U)’s Ram Nath Thakur and AJSU’s Sudesh Mahato are among those that will be part of the Council of ministers as ministers of state. Former ministers Ramdas Athwale and Anupriya Patel, too, took oath as ministers of state.

This term, as many as 11 alliance ministers took oath, an increase from the four that took oath in 2019 and five in 2014.