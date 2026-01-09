Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Modi didn’t call Trump': India-US trade deal didn’t happen because 'they were uncomfortable doing it', says Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

'Its all set up, you got to have Modi call the President. They were uncomfortable doing it. So, Modi didn't call'
Last Updated : 09 January 2026, 06:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 January 2026, 06:04 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiDonald TrumpIndia-USTrade dealUS tariff hike

Follow us on :

Follow Us