Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Modi government doubles stubble burning fine after Supreme Court rap

According to the new rules, farmers having an area of land of less than two acres shall pay an environmental compensation of Rs 5,000.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 06:14 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2024, 06:14 IST
India NewsDelhi NCRAir PollutionAQICentral governmentfinestubble burning

Follow us on :

Follow Us