Modi government doubles stubble burning fine after Supreme Court rap

<p>After getting pulled up by the Supreme Court, the central government on Thursday initiated the amendment rules of the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas, which will allow the imposition, collection and utilization of environmental compensation for stubble burning, reports news agency <em>ANI.</em></p>.<p>According to the new rules, farmers having an area of land of less than two acres shall pay an environmental compensation of Rs 5,000, and farmers having an area of land of two acres or more but less than five acres shall pay an environmental compensation of Rs 10,000, while farmers having an area of land of more than five acres shall pay an environmental compensation of Rs 30,000.</p><p>Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index of Delhi on November 7 at 9 am stood at 367, nine stations -- Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Bawana, Jahangirpuri, Mundka, Rohini, Sonia Vihar, Vivek Vihar, Wazirpur -- reported air quality in the "severe" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).<br><br><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>