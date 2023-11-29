Modi govt extends PMGKAY scheme for another 5 years from Jan 1, 2024

The Narendra Modi government on Wednesday extended the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) scheme for another five years, starting January 1, 2024.
The Prime Minister initially made the announcement during a poll rally in Chhattisgarh.
"During Covid-19, the biggest concern of the poor was what they would feed their children... Then I decided that I will not let any poor sleep hungry, hence the BJP government started the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana", he had said, adding that 'your son' (referring to himself) had decided to extend the free ration scheme for the poor for another five years.
