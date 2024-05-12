Modi govt focusing on boosting manufacturing as its neglect in past created problems: EAM Jaishankar

He also suggested that lack of focus in the past to the manufacturing sector is linked to the upward trajectory in India-China trade notwithstanding New Delhi's position that normalisation of ties with Beijing is dependent on the resolution of the eastern Ladakh border row.

"We need to be confident. I am clear that international politics, international relations are competitive. I have a neighbour like China. I have to learn to compete," he said.

"By my complaining, China is not going to stop doing things. If I do not build up my strength at home, our foreign policy will be as good as our domestic policy," Jaishankar said.

"It is a function of our domestic policy that if I can actually build up my economy, if I can build up my manufacturing, if I can create the kind of capabilities which today I am trying to do, I think you are going to find foreign policy has much more resources and much more tool in its toolkit to actually influence the world," he added.

His response came when asked why India's bilateral trade volume with China is going up when New Delhi has been insisting that ties cannot be normal if the border situation is abnormal.

Jaishankar suggested that such a scenario has arisen as adequate attention to the manufacturing sector was not given before 2014.

The Indian and Chinese militaries have been locked in a standoff since May 2020 and a full resolution of the border row has not yet been achieved though the two sides have disengaged from a number of friction points.

"I think it is common sense that if there is no peace and tranquillity in the border, how can you have a normal relationship," Jaishankar said.

"After all if somebody is at your front door in an unfriendly manner, you are not going to go out there and act as though everything is normal. That to me is a straightforward proposition," he said.

India has been consistently maintaining that peace and tranquillity along the LAC were key for normalisation of overall ties. However, trade between the two countries is steadily expanding.