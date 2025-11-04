Menu
Deeptech startup Tsalla Aerospace raises $1 million

The startup is also planning to raise $8 million in its upcoming Seed round to expand its AI autonomy stack globally and enter new defence and industrial markets.
Published 04 November 2025, 11:13 IST
