Modi govt hikes minimum wage for workers to match rising living costs

The Modi government on Thursday announced an increase in minimum wage for the workers, particularly in the unorganised sector by revising the Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA).
"This adjustment is aimed at helping workers cope with the rising cost of living," the Centre said in a statement.
The new revised minimum wage, which will come into effect from October 1, will benefit the workers engaged in various sectors, including building construction, loading and unloading, watch and ward, sweeping, cleaning, housekeeping, mining, and agriculture within central sphere establishments.
The last revision was done in April 2024.
After revision, minimum wage rates in area “A” for workers in construction, sweeping, cleaning, loading & unloading for unskilled work will be Rs 783 per day (Rs 20,358 per month), for semi-skilled Rs 868 per day (Rs 22,568 per month), for skilled, clerical and watch & wards without arms Rs 954 per day (Rs 24,804 per month) and for highly skilled and watch and ward with arms Rs1,035 per day (Rs 26,910 per month), according to the statement issued.
The Union government revises the VDA twice a year, effective from April 1 and October 1, based on the six-month average increase in the Consumer Price Index for industrial workers.
Published 26 September 2024, 13:41 IST