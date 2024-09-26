Modi govt hikes minimum wage for workers to match rising living costs

The Modi government on Thursday announced an increase in minimum wage for the workers, particularly in the unorganised sector by revising the Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA).

"This adjustment is aimed at helping workers cope with the rising cost of living," the Centre said in a statement.

The new revised minimum wage, which will come into effect from October 1, will benefit the workers engaged in various sectors, including building construction, loading and unloading, watch and ward, sweeping, cleaning, housekeeping, mining, and agriculture within central sphere establishments.

The last revision was done in April 2024.