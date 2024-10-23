Modi govt to commemorate 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel with two-year-long programme

"To honour his monumental contributions, the government of India, under the leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, will commemorate his 150th birth anniversary with a two-year-long nationwide celebration from 2024 to 2026. This celebration will serve as a testament to his remarkable achievements and the spirit of unity that he epitomised," he said.

Patel was born on 31 October, 1875 at Nadiad in Gujarat. The union government has been observing October 31 as 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' or National Unity Day since 2014 to foster and reinforce its dedication to preserving and strengthening the unity, integrity and security of the nation.