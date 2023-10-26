Modi govt to launch nationwide yatra on Nov 15 to raise awareness about welfare schemes

New Delhi: Coinciding with 'adivasi' icon Birsa Munda's birth anniversary, the BJP government's 72-day 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra', a nationwide outreach and awareness campaign, will roll out on November 15 first in tribal districts, amid Opposition's objection about “turning” bureaucrats into “political workers” of the ruling party.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the campaign by flagging off IEC (Information, Education and Communication) vans, which will first travel through tribal districts for a week and then proceed to other districts from November 22. The campaign will come to an end on January 25 next year.
Sources said the campaign is aimed at “reaching the unreached”—to help vulnerable sections which are yet to receive government doles get information about various schemes. It also wants to “learn from citizens” through interaction with the beneficiaries of schemes through the ‘Meri Kahani, Meri Zubani’ (My Story, My Words) initiative.
The yatra also aims to affirm the “joint partnership” with citizens through taking pledge or ‘sankalp’ of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India).
Earlier this week, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to PM Modi, raising objections against using civil servants as ‘rath prabharis’ for the yatra and alleging that they are being turned into “political workers” in the run-up to the elections.
As part of the campaign, the government has identified 20 schemes, including Kisan Credit Card, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana and PM Kisan Samman, that should be popularised and made accessible to all targeted and eligible beneficiaries.
Sources said the yatra will cover around 2.6 lakh panchayats and over 3,700 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).
The branded IEC vans will be customised to enable dissemination of information through audio-visual media, brochures, and booklets and flagship standees in Hindi and regional languages will showcase major schemes and highlight their achievements.
In panchayats, activities as part of the yatra will include experience sharing by beneficiaries of the schemes, quiz competitions, virtual question and answer sessions with the Prime Minister, on spot services such as health camps, Aadhaar enrolment and ‘My Bharat’ volunteer enrolment, drone demonstrations and interactions with progressive farmers on Soil Health Card and natural farming.
There will also be programmes to accommodate teachers, students, women achievers, young achievers and local artisans. Panchayats, which have achieved 100 per cent saturation of schemes like Ayushman Card, Jal Jeevan Mission, Jan Dhan Yojana, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana and ODF Plus status, will also be honoured.