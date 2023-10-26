Modi govt to launch nationwide yatra on Nov 15 to raise awareness about welfare schemes

New Delhi: Coinciding with 'adivasi' icon Birsa Munda's birth anniversary, the BJP government's 72-day 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra', a nationwide outreach and awareness campaign, will roll out on November 15 first in tribal districts, amid Opposition's objection about “turning” bureaucrats into “political workers” of the ruling party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the campaign by flagging off IEC (Information, Education and Communication) vans, which will first travel through tribal districts for a week and then proceed to other districts from November 22. The campaign will come to an end on January 25 next year.

Sources said the campaign is aimed at “reaching the unreached”—to help vulnerable sections which are yet to receive government doles get information about various schemes. It also wants to “learn from citizens” through interaction with the beneficiaries of schemes through the ‘Meri Kahani, Meri Zubani’ (My Story, My Words) initiative.

The yatra also aims to affirm the “joint partnership” with citizens through taking pledge or ‘sankalp’ of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India).