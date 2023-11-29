Modi govt wants to bring seven new bills in Parliament's Winter Session

Among the new Bills are The Central University (Amendment) Bill, 2023 to establish a Central Tribal University in Telangana and The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 to provide for 33 per cent quota for women in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

The government is also planning to bring The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2023 to provide 33 per cent women’s quota in the Puducherry Assembly, as well as The Central Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023 to incorporate the recommendations of the GST Council.

A new bill to extend the validity of the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second Act, 2011 from January 2024 to December 2026 to provide protection from punitive action to certain forms of unauthorised development in the national capital will also come up.

The Boilers Bill, 2023 will be brought before the Parliament to re-enact a 1923 law which relates to the safety of life and property. “It is important to continue with the (1923) enactment by reviewing the provisions of the existing Act and re-enact the said Act by introducing” a new Bill, the government said.

Similarly, the government will also bring The Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill, 2023 to re-enact the 1931 law.

One of the main business for the government, however, will be to pass the three Bills – The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, The Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita and The Bharatiya Sakshya Bill – which were scrutinised by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs. It is to be seen whether the government will accept the panel’s recommendations or at least consider incorporating some of them.

The Opposition parties are expected to raise their objections on the Hindi nomenclature of the Bills as well as other points, which they find to be inconsistent. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to Home Minister Amit Shah asking him not to rush through the Bills.

Pending Bills in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, which the government has put in the tentative list for the Session, include The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023; The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023 and The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023.