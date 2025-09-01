Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Modi has a habit of 'chori': Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge

He also targeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying he used to talk of socialism once but now he has aligned with the BJP-RSS.
Last Updated : 01 September 2025, 09:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 September 2025, 09:55 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiMallikarjun KhargeBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us