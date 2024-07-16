Modi will be remembered for buildings with his name much like Tughlaq: Subramanian Swamy

Swamy wrote on X, "If we in BJP want to see our party sink like the Titantic Ship then Modi is the best to command. By-Election results show BJP is cracking up to sink forever (sic)."

The BJP MP's attack came after the I.N.D.I.A. bloc managed massive gains in the assembly bypolls, the results of which were declared on Saturday.

The coalition managed to win 10 of the 13 seats, leaving the BJP with only two victories as an independent candidate had won a seat.

Trying to take a dig every now and then at top BJP leaders, Swamy on X reacted when Modi declared June 25 as the 'murder of Constitution day' (sic).